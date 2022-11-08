Tata group airlines spot a breach in IndiGo’s fortress3 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 03:22 AM IST
- A quick read of 'The Art of War' will tell IndiGo bosses that letting a rival get a foot in the door can be dangerous.
In the airline business, on-time performance isn’t just desirable — it is imperative. And for a low-cost airline, it is mission critical. Which is why last week’s report that IndiGo is struggling with a wave of flight delays, should be a matter of grave concern for India’s biggest airline by market share.