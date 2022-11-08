In the airline business, on-time performance isn’t just desirable — it is imperative. And for a low-cost airline, it is mission critical. Which is why last week’s report that IndiGo is struggling with a wave of flight delays, should be a matter of grave concern for India’s biggest airline by market share.

Monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that for the past six months, IndiGo has lagged key rivals Vistara, AirAsia and Air India on punctuality. This comes after an excellent show in 2021 when it was India’s most punctual airline in 10 of the 12 months. What’s worse, the decline over the last six months has been particularly steep, from 95.4 percent on-time performance in February this year to 84.1 percent in September.

IndiGo remains the runaway market leader of the Indian skies and there are mitigating factors behind the slippage. Prominent among them is the congestion at major airports like Delhi and Mumbai where it has maximum connectivity. Unfortunately, that situation isn’t likely to change any time soon which means the onus of improving its performance on this vital parameter rests with the airline.

Data analysis by researchers has shown that there is a direct correlation between on-time performance and market share in the airline industry. In a paper titled 'The impact of flight delays on passenger demand and societal welfare', Rodrigo Alberto Britto, Martin Dresner and Augusto Voltes cited several previous studies to establish that “Flight delays not only irritate air passengers and disrupt their schedules but also cause a decrease in efficiency, an increase in capital costs, reallocation of flight crews and aircraft, and additional crew expenses".

All of these factors add up to higher operating costs besides leading fliers to consider the potential for delay before choosing an airline. Both are equally worrisome factors for IndiGo. The airline industry’s wafer-thin margins have been severely tested in the aftermath of the double whammy stemming from the pandemic lockdowns and the war in Ukraine which has sent aviation fuel prices soaring. As per IATA data, jet fuel prices in October 2022 were up 45.7 percent from a year ago even as daily domestic passenger traffic is only now scaling pre-Covid numbers. The pain showed in IndiGo’s latest results: a net loss of ₹1,583 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2022, up marginally from the year-ago-period, largely on account of the increase in fuel costs and higher forex losses.

With the largest fleet of aircraft in the country, IndiGo has been the fastest to claw back lost ground. But a quick read of 'The Art of War' will tell the airline’s bosses that letting a rival get a foot in the door can be dangerous. By ceding leadership on the on-time performance parameter, which, along with low fares and hassle-free service, has been one of the three pillars for its success, IndiGo is doing just that. Till now it had the advantage of the absence of a well-funded competitor with a comparable network. Air India offers fliers that option now. Smartly, its new owner, the Tata group, has focussed on punctuality, realizing how critical it is for regular fliers particularly corporate executives. By buying out the remaining 16.3 per cent stake in AirAsia India from AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd (AAAGL) as a prelude to merging it with Air India Express and planning the integration of Vistara with Air India, the Tata group is looking to cover all bases. It has the ability to match IndiGo dollar for dollar with the added advantage of group resources to fall back upon. It presents a formidable challenge to the market leader.

IndiGo earned its spurs in the Indian skies, along with the multi-year run of profits on the back of better efficiency norms than any other airline in the business. It has been low-cost in the true sense of the term, paring its operational costs to the barest minimum. The recent run of delayed flights threatens both its reputation for punctuality as well as the carefully constructed cost structure.