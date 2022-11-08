Tata group airlines spot a breach in IndiGo’s fortress

With the largest fleet of aircraft in the country, IndiGo has been the fastest to claw back lost ground. But a quick read of 'The Art of War' will tell the airline’s bosses that letting a rival get a foot in the door can be dangerous. By ceding leadership on the on-time performance parameter, which, along with low fares and hassle-free service, has been one of the three pillars for its success, IndiGo is doing just that. Till now it had the advantage of the absence of a well-funded competitor with a comparable network. Air India offers fliers that option now. Smartly, its new owner, the Tata group, has focussed on punctuality, realizing how critical it is for regular fliers particularly corporate executives. By buying out the remaining 16.3 per cent stake in AirAsia India from AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd (AAAGL) as a prelude to merging it with Air India Express and planning the integration of Vistara with Air India, the Tata group is looking to cover all bases. It has the ability to match IndiGo dollar for dollar with the added advantage of group resources to fall back upon. It presents a formidable challenge to the market leader.