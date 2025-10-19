Trouble at the top: The Tata Group faces an important test of leadership
The Tata Group faces so many challenges now that it cannot afford the distraction of disputes at the top of its governance structure. This is not a comment on its current leadership, but prudence demands that it not only settles internal differences, but also chalks out a succession plan.
The Tata Group is no stranger to trouble. The 157-year-old industrial group has weathered multiple storms—both external and internal—in the past. A new in-house leadership crisis and shareholding dilemma is now rocking its boardrooms and will severely test its resilience. On trial is also the group’s famed governance model, which has acquired some dents over the past two decades or so. One thing is inescapable: this is a full-blown leadership crisis and resolving it will be key to assuring the group a durable and stable future.