Mint Quick Edit | High-level dissent mustn’t distract the Tata Group at this critical juncture
Summary
A split among trustees of Tata Trusts has surfaced that Noel Tata would need to address right away. With billions riding on big bets in sectors like semiconductors and aviation, top-level distractions are the last thing this business group needs.
A split among trustees of Tata Trusts over the composition of Tata Sons’ board, as reported by Mint, suggests that the late Ratan Tata’s successor Noel Tata could face a struggle to establish his authority over the group.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story