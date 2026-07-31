The Tata Group’s RTEF transactions have made stakeholders sit up: its brand equity may be at stake

Must Tata Sons go public? This question was raised by its need to comply with central bank rules, but has a larger dimension that splits opinion in India. As the stake-holding company of the Tata Group, it owns and controls a large set of businesses with offerings that range from salt to software.
As an entity, Tata Sons is mostly owned by philanthropic trusts but also has minority shareholders. Of these, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which famously fell out with Tata some years ago, is the most significant.