The Tata Group’s RTEF transactions have made stakeholders sit up: its brand equity may be at stake

Must Tata Sons go public? This question was raised by its need to comply with central bank rules, but has a larger dimension that splits opinion in India. As the stake-holding company of the Tata Group, it owns and controls a large set of businesses with offerings that range from salt to software.
Must Tata Sons go public? This question was raised by its need to comply with central bank rules, but has a larger dimension that splits opinion in India. As the stake-holding company of the Tata Group, it owns and controls a large set of businesses with offerings that range from salt to software.
As an entity, Tata Sons is mostly owned by philanthropic trusts but also has minority shareholders. Of these, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which famously fell out with Tata some years ago, is the most significant.
As an entity, Tata Sons is mostly owned by philanthropic trusts but also has minority shareholders. Of these, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which famously fell out with Tata some years ago, is the most significant.
The argument that a public listing would get in the way of Tata charity draws inspiration not only from the group’s record as a do-gooder at home, but also from a US Business Roundtable shift in 2019, when over 180 CEOs pledged to “lead their companies for the benefit of all stakeholders” (customers, employees, suppliers and communities included), and not just their own share owners.
Tata has long been reputed for exactly that, some argue, and its holding firm being listed would cramp its space to place charitable causes above its stock’s market value if such trade-offs arise. All its profits, for example, might need to be ploughed back into business, starving its charities.
Revelations by Mint, however, infuse that thesis with some dissonance.
In the public glare is the funding of a charity called Ratan Tata Endowment Fund (RTEF) set up by the group’s late chief Ratan Tata about a couple of years before his 2024 death.
While he left a chunk of his own wealth to RTEF in the form of Tata Sons equity, though his will’s execution is held up, this fund had already received financial infusions from the group.
In 2022, Tata Sons gave RTEF ₹45 crore in cash as a gift, followed by an award the next year of a 1% stake in privately held Tata Digital (now worth ₹986 crore, as estimated).
Within months, RTEF got an unsecured loan from Tata Capital’s home-loan subsidiary, which was paid back with interest but seems to have let the fund make big gains on the partial sale of shares bought in Tata Technologies before this business went public at a far higher share price.
All this was not formally disclosed by Tata Sons.
The group avers that all its transactions with RTEF had board approvals, as required. Yet, the spirit of corporate governance matters no less than its letter.
Since Tata Sons has minority shareholders, whose interests matter and list includes group firms like Tata Steel and Tata Motors, which gives household investors an indirect stake in the holding company, raised eyebrows should not surprise its Bombay House headquarters.
Granted, RTEF’s aims could well be entirely noble. Also, the relative opacity allowed by private ownership does make space for worthy pursuits that defy the classic model of limited-liability capitalism. To thrive, India’s economy need not constrain all commerce to a profit chase.
Even so, the Tata Group has too much at stake to get its big-picture calculus wrong. Its priority in such situations should arguably be the defence of its brand in the public square. Willy-nilly, the set of values it conveys is shaped by perceptions as much as its own efforts.
By group folklore, the Tata brand’s core value has been ‘trust’ ever since the group’s founder Jamsetji Tata set the tone by calling off a sure-shot fund-raiser on his receipt of privy information that made the deal unfair to investors at large. This was back in the 19th century. For Tata’s sake, that trust must survive the 21st intact.