Trust issues: Boardroom fractures at Tata signal a deeper governance reckoning
Summary
Recent conflicts involving the trusts that control the group indicate this isn't just a routine transition period. They reflect deeper structural challenges in managing one of India's largest business empires.
Rising tensions within the Tata Group are a sobering reminder that the passing of a towering leader often brings latent fissures to the surface.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story