The Tata model is one of India's unique contributions to capitalism—it mustn’t get undone

The dispute engulfing Tata Sons has several dimensions: disagreement over the reappointment of its chairman, differences between its board and Tata Trusts and the interests of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which owns 18.4%.
The dispute engulfing Tata Sons has several dimensions: disagreement over the reappointment of its chairman, differences between its board and Tata Trusts and the interests of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which owns 18.4%.
Overarching these is the Reserve Bank of India’s position, which could require Tata Sons to list its shares. Each issue is important. Yet the controversy risks obscuring something larger.
Overarching these is the Reserve Bank of India’s position, which could require Tata Sons to list its shares. Each issue is important. Yet the controversy risks obscuring something larger.
Tata Sons represents an rare legacy in global capitalism. Two-thirds of this apex holding company is owned by charitable trusts that are wholly committed to philanthropy. The dividends support healthcare, education, nutrition, livelihoods, scientific research, culture and institution-building. These aims date back more than a century.
This is quite rare, globally. The Bosch group in Germany is owned by a non-profit foundation. So are a few more in northern Europe. But the Tata model is exceptional in its scale, longevity and reach. It is among India’s distinctive contributions to capitalism: evidence that a large enterprise need not be controlled solely for private enrichment.
The significance of this goes beyond the Tata Group. The model is a societal asset. It is a national treasure that India can showcase to the world. The Tata name carries trust and goodwill created through generations of commerce, philanthropy, public service and institution-building. The Tatas also represent an unbroken institutional lineage extending from Jamsetji Tata’s founding vision to the present.
Trust and goodwill cannot be manufactured overnight or easily rebuilt once lost. As people’s faith in institutions erodes, this matters all the more. Governments, corporations, universities, the media and even charities face growing scepticism. Tata is an example of an institution that has inspired public confidence across generations.
This does not imply that trustees, directors or executives are infallible. They are susceptible to misjudgement, rivalry, petty interests and irrationality. Trust ownership does not eliminate the need for transparency, accountability and good governance. It imposes a greater obligation on its custodians. But the fallibility of trustees does not invalidate the principle of trust ownership.
Governance failures require better governance, not the abandonment of a valuable institutional form. The foundational idea of the Tata Group, that wealth generation can stay committed to philanthropy and public purpose, is not at fault.
As for the current conflict, the Mahabharata offers an enduring lesson. Before the war, Krishna made extraordinary efforts to secure a settlement. The Pandavas had a rightful claim, yet Krishna reduced their demand to five villages in the hope of averting destruction. Compromise was not surrender. Ruinous conflict and war was far more costly and destructive than what divided the two sides. When an institution is larger than its temporary custodians, they must exhaust every possibility of reconciliation.
The relationship between the Tata and Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) families must also be viewed in this longer perspective. The SP group’s holding is a commercial investment, and its owners are entitled to protect its value and seek liquidity. But it is not a recent or speculative shareholder. Its association with Tata Sons has lasted about a century.
The removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman in 2016 and the prolonged litigation that followed revealed how difficult this relationship had become. The Supreme Court ultimately upheld his removal, reversing an appellate tribunal ruling partly in his favour.
But the verdict did not resolve the underlying problem: how a substantial minority shareholder in an unlisted company could obtain fair value and liquidity without destabilizing its control structure. The SP group’s reported proposal to sell a small part of its holding back to Tata Sons deserves serious consideration, as do other mechanisms for an orderly exit.
RBI’s concerns about large core investment companies (CICs) is well placed. The collapse of IL&FS showed how an opaque, indebted and interconnected financial conglomerate could create systemic risk. Hence, stronger supervision of large CICs is justified.
But Tata Sons is not IL&FS. It is principally the holding company of an industrial group. Its financial statements are more extensive and transparent than even a listed company. Concerns over leverage and interconnectedness can be addressed through supervision, intensive audits, fewer layers, borrowing limits and enhanced disclosures.
Moreover, listing is not the only route to transparency or good governance. Nor would it immediately end the Trusts’ control. But continuous market valuation, pressures for liquidity and payouts, and eventual dilution will undermine the centrality of philanthropy. The legacy might be erased and forgotten.
This is not an appeal for one faction or a law exemption. Minority shareholders have rights, RBI has responsibilities and governance rules must be respected. But laws and regulations are human creations. Their makers can be fallible and their application can produce unintended consequences.
The present protagonists are temporary custodians of something that belongs, morally if not legally, to a wider public and to future generations. They must find a compromise that does not sacrifice the Tata inheritance. India should not allow a rare societal asset to become collateral damage in a boardroom or regulatory conflict.
The author is senior fellow with Pune International Centre.