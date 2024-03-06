Tata Motors’ demerger is backed by a dual-lane strategy
Summary
- It’ll unlock value by letting trucks take the slow lane while cars bet on fast-lane leadership at a key inflexion point of technology. It also proves conglomerate-sceptics wrong again.
It was common once for the word ‘conglomerate’ to be prefixed by ‘unwieldy’ and ‘unfocused’ by reflex. If that sounds strange today, then the Tata Group could claim some credit for it. Sure, survival amid competition demands an edge sharpened in focal fields of specialization, and Tata did withdraw from some markets in the 1990s (soaps and suds, for example), but its operations still span a spectrum from salt to software. Critically, the group has proven that a clutch of diverse companies can keep business risks in control well enough to enable long-horizon plans with minimal short-term pressure from investors at large. Although a recent bout of instability at the top—the Cyrus Mistry interlude—had briefly put that advantage at threat, India’s foremost conglomerate appears back in form as a strategic planner. True, the glitter of Tata’s crown jewel TCS may have dimmed a bit lately, tackling which must be top priority for group chief N. Chandrasekaran, but its proposed demerger of Tata Motors reveals an approach with its sights set on emerging paths to success.