Tata Sons at the crossroads: who guards the institution?

The controversy surrounding the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons is larger than the tenure of one individual. It raises a fundamental question about the governance architecture of one of India's most consequential business institutions: who ultimately guards the Tata institution—the professional board, its controlling shareholder, Tata Trusts, or the regulator?

Advertisement

The timing makes the question particularly important. The Tata Sons board has approved another five-year term for Chandrasekaran, despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. At almost the same time, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected Tata Sons' request to surrender its registration as a core investment company, keeping alive the regulatory pathway towards mandatory listing. And coincidentally, the Maharashtra charity commissioner has frozen the critical voting rights for the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, one of the two philanthropic trusts (which are opposed to listing) that control nearly 66% of Tata Sons collectively, and not individually, in certain critical matters of special rights in the Articles of Association.

The current developments could mark a turning point in the Tata model.

Advertisement

Tata Sons is unlike an ordinary holding company. The Tata Trusts hold about two-thirds of its equity, giving philanthropy and institutional purpose an unusually important place in its ownership structure. Yet the operating group has increasingly been run through professional management and a modern corporate board.

That creates a delicate governance compact: the Trusts provide continuity of purpose and a long-term institutional anchor; the board exercises independent fiduciary judgment; professional management runs the businesses; and the Reserve Bank of India, under its statutory mandate over systemically important financial entities, demands greater oversight and potentially public-market accountability.

The difficulty arises when these roles collide, as does the timing of the collision.

The Chandrasekaran episode exposes precisely such a fault line. If the board believes continuity of executive leadership is in Tata Sons' larger interests, should it be able to decide independently of the principal shareholder? Conversely, if the controlling shareholder believes a different succession arrangement is necessary, how much weight should that view carry? What is the board’s strategy for securing the ultimate test of shareholder support for its decision? In the stormy Cyrus Mistry matter, Ratan Tata imposed his will on the Tata Sons board by virtue of his control over the Tata Trusts. Given that the precedence of “managing” Tata Sons, what really has changed this time around with Noel Tata, given that the Articles of Association governing Tata Sons remain intact?

Advertisement

There is no clarity in these matters without going into the realms of intelligent speculation, which would not be my preference at this time. But international experience offers useful lessons.

Consider Robert Bosch. Its ownership structure deliberately separates economic ownership, voting control and management. The Robert Bosch Stiftung is the overwhelming economic owner, while voting rights are exercised through a separate industrial trust structure designed to preserve entrepreneurial independence.

Bertelsmann has adopted another variation. Foundations hold most of its capital, while voting rights are exercised through a governance structure combining family and non-family representation.

Novo Nordisk demonstrates yet another possibility: a foundation can remain the dominant long-term owner while the operating company is publicly listed. In my view, the crucial feature is not the absence of competing interests but institutional clarity about who does what.

Advertisement

These examples challenge a misconception that may increasingly confront Tata: that professional management and philanthropic ownership are inherently incompatible, or that public listing necessarily destroys the Tata model.

Neither proposition is necessarily true. The real issue is the design of the governance compact.

RBI rationale The RBI's intervention adds another dimension. Its upper layer framework for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) imposes enhanced requirements on entities whose size, complexity and interconnectedness warrant greater oversight. Tata Sons' inclusion is, therefore, understandable from a financial stability perspective.

But Tata Sons is also a uniquely structured corporate institution. Treating it as a regulated financial holding company has consequences beyond compliance. Mandatory listing could introduce public shareholders, continuous market scrutiny and a new layer of accountability into an entity historically anchored by the Tata Trusts.

Advertisement

That does not make regulation inappropriate, but it raises serious questions about the transparency of the RBI’s rationale for the delayed decision-making, changing rules midway through the process, its timing, and, of course, its immediate precedents. Either way, it makes the consequences of this regulation worthy of serious institutional discussion.

Also Read | What becomes of the Tata way

A listing of Tata Sons could bring greater transparency and price discovery, but in capital markets like India, it could also alter the balance among long-term institutional purpose, market expectations, and the inevitability of corporate predators. The question is whether its governance architecture can protect both legitimate public accountability and the distinctive purpose of the age-old Tata institution, with its immense credibility in national building and public purpose, at least until the time of J.R.D. Tata.

Advertisement

This is why the chairman controversy matters.

The immediate temptation is to view it as a contest between the board and the Trusts. That is too narrow. The more important question is whether Tata Sons has an explicit constitutional framework for resolving such disagreements in the absence of towering personalities like J.R.D. Tata and Dorabji Tata, whose word was final. Several subsequent developments have since eroded the moral authority once associated with the chairman’s position.

Succession decisions Given this reality of the times, the Tata Group now needs a new governance compact for the next generation. It should define the respective powers of the Tata Trusts, the Tata Sons board and professional management; establish where shareholder consent is essential and where the board must have independent authority; and set out how succession decisions are to be made.

Advertisement

If listing becomes inevitable, it should also clarify how public shareholders' rights will coexist with the Trusts' long-term institutional purpose.

The international examples suggest that durable foundation-controlled enterprises do not eliminate the tension between ownership and management. They institutionalize it.

That may be the real lesson for Tata.

The future strength of the Tata Group will not depend simply on who occupies the chairman's office, nor on whether the Trusts or the board prevails in one dispute. It will depend on whether Tata Sons can convert an inherited governance tradition into a clearly articulated modern institutional framework—one capable of surviving changes in personalities, markets, regulators and generations.

Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the RBI action may represent less a crisis of leadership than a moment of institutional reckoning.

Advertisement

The Tata question is no longer simply: who should lead Tata Sons?

It is more fundamental: what should Tata Sons evolve into—and who should ultimately determine its course, and above all, who guards this institution from predators looking for what is inarguably India’s crown jewel?

Prabal Basu Roy is a Sloan Fellow of the London Business School, a board member and former group CFO. Views are personal.