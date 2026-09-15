Tata Sons: To list or not to list may no longer be a question—but whether it’s for the better still is

For 158 years, Tata Sons has run one of the world’s greatest conglomerates the way a Victorian trust manages an estate: quietly, from behind a wall, with beneficiaries collecting the returns and nobody outside the family circle asking how the sausage gets made.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week effectively told the family that sausage-making is a regulated activity, rejecting Tata Sons’ bid to deregister as an ‘upper-layer’ non-banking financial company (NBFC) and thereby closing the last exit ramp from a mandatory listing. The economics literature has plenty to say about what may happen as a consequence.