Tata Sons: To list or not to list may no longer be a question—but whether it’s for the better still is

For 158 years, Tata Sons has run one of the world’s greatest conglomerates the way a Victorian trust manages an estate: quietly, from behind a wall, with beneficiaries collecting the returns and nobody outside the family circle asking how the sausage gets made.
For 158 years, Tata Sons has run one of the world’s greatest conglomerates the way a Victorian trust manages an estate: quietly, from behind a wall, with beneficiaries collecting the returns and nobody outside the family circle asking how the sausage gets made.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week effectively told the family that sausage-making is a regulated activity, rejecting Tata Sons’ bid to deregister as an ‘upper-layer’ non-banking financial company (NBFC) and thereby closing the last exit ramp from a mandatory listing. The economics literature has plenty to say about what may happen as a consequence.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week effectively told the family that sausage-making is a regulated activity, rejecting Tata Sons’ bid to deregister as an ‘upper-layer’ non-banking financial company (NBFC) and thereby closing the last exit ramp from a mandatory listing. The economics literature has plenty to say about what may happen as a consequence.
The case for listing: After IL&FS collapsed in 2018, RBI decided it could no longer let systemically large NBFCs operate as black boxes. Tata Sons, which allocates capital across 26 listed companies and hundreds of subsidiaries, is about as large a box as India has. If a business is big enough to hurt the financial system if it wobbles, it is big enough to be watched closely.
Academics Tarun Khanna and Krishna Palepu found that group affiliation in the 1990s India substituted for missing capital markets: internal capital allocation done well creates value where external financing is scarce. The same machinery operating without disclosure is also how value might quietly get moved to serve the controlling family’s interests over those of minority shareholders.
Stijn Claessens et al, studying ownership across East Asian corporations, showed that pyramidal groups—Tata Sons is a textbook case—open a wedge between control and cash-flow rights.
Whoever sits at the apex controls decisions worth far more than their economic stake. The bigger the wedge, the bigger the temptation to ‘tunnel’: shift resources from cash-rich units into pet projects nobody would fund in an open market.
Tata Sons has poured billions into Tata Digital and a semiconductor bet, and propped up Air India through huge losses—decisions taken by a board answerable to Tata Trusts, not to public shareholders who might have priced those bets differently. The investments may yet prove visionary. But that is precisely the claim public markets exist to interrogate.
When Ratan Tata forced Cyrus Mistry out of Tata Sons in 2016 and the fight spilled into courts, there was no market pricing of the dispute in real time—no share price, let alone analyst calls or quarterly filings for a line of sight to its workings. The battle ran through tribunals instead. A listing should make such governance-by-litigation unnecessary. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
The case against: Anderson and Reeb, studying S&P 500 firms, found family-controlled companies outperformed diffusely-owned peers because concentrated, patient ownership can take long-horizon bets that markets focused on quarterly earnings tend to punish.
Warren Buffett’s ideal holding period for a wonderful business is ‘forever,’ a luxury no listed firm enjoys once investors start dialling in every 90 days. Noel Tata’s argument is exactly this: private control funded decade-long gambles (JLR took years to turn a profit; the semiconductor plant is nowhere near one) that a public Tata Sons would struggle to justify.
The Ford family kept control after its 1956 listing through a special class of shares carrying outsized votes, so no corporate raider could buy its way onto the carmaker’s board. Tata Sons’ approach to the market will be watched to see which bits of the Ford playbook are summoned.
What about takeover risk? Strip away the veto held by directors and we have an entity that may be worth $120 billion sitting atop TCS, Tata Motors and other firms but potentially exposed to a strategic buyout under certain circumstances. The governance features that shield insiders from market discipline also protect strategically vital national assets from being picked apart.
South Korea offers a live warning. Its chaebol—Samsung, Hyundai, SK—run on almost identical family-trust set-ups and Seoul has spent a decade forcing them towards Western-style disclosure. The result: years of litigation, mergers engineered to shore up family control and a chaebol scion who did jail time.
Who actually wins: Below the philosophy sits a commercial fight. Shapoorji Pallonji, a debt-laden group with an illiquid 18% stake in Tata Sons, has long sought a way to monetize its shares. Minority shareholders in TCS, Tata Motors, etc, should cheer too: an initial public offering (IPO) would force disclosure on how capital moves between healthy Tata businesses and money-losing ones.
The final call: Tata Sons’ asset base is multiple times RBI’s threshold for deregistration. Exempting a prestigious name could put the entire framework’s reputation at risk. On the broad economic gains of Tata Sons going public—whether forcing disclosure upon a trust-controlled conglomerate will make India’s financial system healthier—the honest answer is: wait and watch.
The evidence cuts both ways: the same ownership structure that protects a firm from the pressure of quarterly results also shields insiders from their own shareholders—often at once, and often in the same company.
N. Chandrasekaran’s abrupt resignation last month suggests even the people running the group aren’t sure how the experiment ends. Asked what the stock market would do, J.P. Morgan is said to have replied: “It will fluctuate.” Tata Sons may have to accept fluctuation as a permanent condition.
The author is a former executive director, Nomura and currently a faculty member at several B-schools.