Tata Sons’ market listing debate: who represents the interests of Tata Group’s minority shareholders?

On 24 June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued its final framework for classifying upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), holding the line on the one test squarely within its control.
Industry had pushed to raise the qualifying assets threshold from ₹1 trillion to ₹2.5 trillion, which would have lifted Tata Sons and other large NBFCs out of the upper layer entirely. RBI rejected that request.
Tata Sons’ standalone assets, estimated at ₹1.75-1.9 trillion, clear the ₹1 trillion bar with room to spare, placing it exactly where RBI first did in September 2022—with a stock-market listing obligation whose original three-year deadline expired in September 2025.
A second question briefly looked more contested. RBI’s 24 June rules on upper layer classification, built around the asset-size test alone, made no mention of “indirect receipt of public funds,” even though its 29 April Amendment Directions had included an explanation in the master direction’s definition of ‘public funds’: funds received “not directly but through associates and Group entities which have access to public funds.”