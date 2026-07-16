Tata Sons’ market listing debate: who represents the interests of Tata Group’s minority shareholders?

It would require quarterly disclosure of the entity that controls 26 operating companies; independent directors on the board that decides group-wide capital allocation; related-party scrutiny of the intra-group flows that funded a net ₹10,905 crore in aggregate losses across Tata Sons’ unlisted portfolio in 2024-25 (even as Air India and Tata Digital individually lost far more before profits elsewhere offset some of it); and formal governance standards around the succession uncertainty that has left N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons unresolved since February, now pushed to an annual general meeting on 18 August.