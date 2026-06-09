Should Tata Sons go public? The Tata Group's legacy of trust faces a tough test

Signs of a deep division within Tata Sons risk diminishing public trust in the venerable Tata Group. A set of Tata Trusts is the majority shareholder of Tata Sons.
This holding company’s income is chiefly the dividends it receives from profitable operating companies within the group and its financial wealth is built on the stock market value of their shares.
Over 65% of Tata Sons’ profits then go through those Trusts to philanthropy. This is the simplistic explanation often given for why people trust Tata companies more than others.
However, public trust in ‘the Tatas’ has deeper roots. In large part, it arises from the respect that Tata companies give their workers and the care they take of the communities and environment around their factories.