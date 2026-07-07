India needs whispers around RBI’s classification of Tata Sons to dissipate—for the central bank’s sake

The role of a central bank has become a subject of intense scholarship and research in core economic studies as well as financial economics. The ability of central banks to move financial markets, while keeping a steady hand on the tiller of the economy, has made it a pivotal institution that has the attention of traders, bankers, analysts, scholars and industry.
Different central banks have different mandates—with employment, GDP growth, inflation management and systemic stability being common—but what has earned them credibility over the past five decades is their reputation for objective and even-handed economic management.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for example, is expected to keep inflation within manageable limits, foster inclusive growth and development, and maintain financial stability. While it has an explicit inflation target of 4%, with flexibility to let it move two percentage points up or down, the determinants of financial stability have been left fuzzy.