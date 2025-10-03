RBI should rethink its rules instead of pushing Tata Sons to go public and list its shares
Summary
With its stock-listing deadline having passed, suspense hangs over the future of Tata Sons’ ownership status. It’s time for a rethink of the RBI rule that pushed the Tata Group’s holding company into this tight spot. Here’s why it needs to be rationalized.
If the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) October monetary policy left people and businesses looking for a rate cut glum, spare a thought for Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.
topics
