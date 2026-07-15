The case of Tata Sons reveals a structural weakness in the Indian market regulator’s disclosure rules

The Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust accounts for just over half of the roughly 66% of Tata Sons held collectively by Tata Trusts, a network of some 15 family trusts, has been restrained from participating in trust decisions by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, pending an inquiry into the composition of its board, an order that Tata Trusts have publicly contested as procedurally irregular and issued without a hearing.