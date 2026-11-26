In the Soviet Union, the factories belonged to the people. Every citizen was, on paper, an owner. In practice, the people had no say in who ran the plant, what it made or where its surplus went. Those decisions belonged to a class of administrators who owned nothing and controlled everything.
India's most admired business house now faces a strange echo of that arrangement, with one twist. Tata Sons has a real owner. Tata Trusts holds about 66% of the holding company, a stake placed in philanthropy precisely so that the group would serve a purpose larger than any family's wealth. Yet through 2026 the owner has watched its objections get recorded, noted and set aside.