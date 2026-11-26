What the owner was told this year

On 17 September 2026, the Tata Sons board voted four to one to reappoint N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five years. Noel Tata, chairman of the Trusts, opposed the resolution and later called the decision illegal. The Trusts have challenged its validity under the Tata Sons Articles of Association, which, as the Trusts read them, give their nominees a decisive voice on exactly such matters.