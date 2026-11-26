In the Soviet Union, the factories belonged to the people. Every citizen was, on paper, an owner. In practice, the people had no say in who ran the plant, what it made or where its surplus went. Those decisions belonged to a class of administrators who owned nothing and controlled everything.
In the Soviet Union, the factories belonged to the people. Every citizen was, on paper, an owner. In practice, the people had no say in who ran the plant, what it made or where its surplus went. Those decisions belonged to a class of administrators who owned nothing and controlled everything.
India's most admired business house now faces a strange echo of that arrangement, with one twist. Tata Sons has a real owner. Tata Trusts holds about 66% of the holding company, a stake placed in philanthropy precisely so that the group would serve a purpose larger than any family's wealth. Yet through 2026 the owner has watched its objections get recorded, noted and set aside.
India's most admired business house now faces a strange echo of that arrangement, with one twist. Tata Sons has a real owner. Tata Trusts holds about 66% of the holding company, a stake placed in philanthropy precisely so that the group would serve a purpose larger than any family's wealth. Yet through 2026 the owner has watched its objections get recorded, noted and set aside.
The question worth asking is a simple one. Who runs an enterprise when the owner can be outvoted by the very people it appointed?
The managerial revolution, eighty-five years on
In 1941, the American writer James Burnham published The Managerial Revolution. His claim was provocative for its time. Burnham argued that in Stalin's Russia and in America's largest corporations alike, power was drifting away from whoever held legal title and towards a professional class of managers. Owners kept the share certificates while managers kept the keys to the building.
Sixteen years later, Milovan Djilas, once Marshal Tito's deputy, sharpened the point in The New Class. The communist bureaucracy, he wrote, had become a ruling class because it controlled property it never formally owned. Control without title proved to be the most durable form of power, since it came with privileges and very little accountability.
Neither writer had Bombay House in mind, though both would recognize what has unfolded there this year.
What the owner was told this year
On 17 September 2026, the Tata Sons board voted four to one to reappoint N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five years. Noel Tata, chairman of the Trusts, opposed the resolution and later called the decision illegal. The Trusts have challenged its validity under the Tata Sons Articles of Association, which, as the Trusts read them, give their nominees a decisive voice on exactly such matters.
Chandrasekaran's record has earned respect inside and outside the group, and nothing in this argument questions his delivery and competence. The concern is about sequence. An owner was asked for its view, gave it clearly, and was then outvoted by a board it largely appoints.
The listing question has run on the same track. In September, the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons' request to surrender its core investment company registration, which revived the case for a public issue. Within days, the Tata Sons board had warmed to a listing, a position long championed by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds about 18.4%.
A listing would dilute the very owner whose stake underwrites the philanthropic model. The Trusts answered with a restructuring plan of their own, proposing to merge Tata Electronics Systems and Tata Consulting Engineers into the holding company.
Darius Khambata, who resigned as a trustee on 2 November, stated the principle plainly. Trustees who serve as nominee directors, he wrote, carry the same fiduciary obligations as every other trustee. A nominee on the operating board carries the owner's mandate into that board. Once nominees treat that mandate as one opinion among many, the owner's seat turns ceremonial.
The fair objections
An honest column has to take the other side seriously, and three objections deserve an answer.
The first is legal. Under Indian company law, a director owes a duty to the company, so a board that disagrees with its largest shareholder may simply be doing its job. In a widely held firm, that would settle it. Tata Sons, however, is a private company whose articles were written to give the Trusts a decisive say, and its founders chose that design on purpose. Reading those articles narrowly turns a safeguard into a formality.
The second is that the owner speaks in more than one voice. The Trusts' vice-chairmen, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have backed a listing and taken complaints to the charity commissioner. Jimmy Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, has questioned Noel Tata's family appointments and sided with Chandrasekaran. This objection carries real weight, and Noel Tata's leadership will be judged partly on whether he can bring his own house to one view.
Burnham would read the split differently, though. Divided owners are exactly the condition under which managers consolidate control, and every quarrel among trustees widens the space for the executive layer.
The third is performance. Professional management has delivered, and markets have rewarded the listed Tata companies. Good stewardship earns managers trust and tenure. Ownership, by design, stays with the owner.
Ownership with a purpose
In the Tata model, ownership was designed as a moral claim as much as a financial one. Roughly two-thirds of the holding company belongs to trusts whose dividends fund hospitals, research institutions and scholarships. When that owner is overruled, the people who lose their voice are the beneficiaries of Tata philanthropy, who never had a seat at any board meeting to begin with.
Noel Tata's stand, whatever one makes of how it has been handled, is a defence of that design. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on 14 November, he argued that a listing could shift the group's priorities. One can disagree with his conclusion and still accept his premise—that an owner should get to decide the future of what it owns.
The Soviet system ran aground partly because everyone owned the factories and nobody could hold their managers to account.
Tata Sons has an owner on paper. The test of the coming months is whether it has one in practice.
Shubhranshu Singh is the founder of Prakamya Advisory and a global fellow of The Marketing Academy, London. A career marketer, he served as chief marketing officer of Tata Motors from 2021 to 2025.