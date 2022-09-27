Tata Steel merger shows size is no longer a sin in a new India4 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 10:22 AM IST
- Businesses don't have rubber-stamping bureaucrats breathing down their neck. That's the real change Tata Steel mergers signify.
It has been a 115-year journey for Tata Steel to go from being India’s first integrated steel plant to being, well, fully integrated in India. The steelmaker’s decision to integrate seven subsidiaries – all operating in the steel, metals and metal products area – is part of Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s ‘triple S’ plan to make the salt-to-software conglomerate, sprawled across more than 90 companies, into a leaner and ‘future-ready' organisation.