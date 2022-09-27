Tata Steel merger shows size is no longer a sin in a new India

But why did the Tatas float all these companies in the first place? Why didn’t Tata Steel simply diversify into all these areas where the subsidiaries operate, on its own? The short answer is, they couldn’t. Not at that time anyway. There were a number of reasons why different companies were started but they all converge around the tow dominant problems which plagued India’s industrialisation story – the difficulty of accessing capital, particularly in the early years, and, of course, the difficulties in getting the requisite licences and permits to operate from an all-knowing and all-powerful government, which, in the bad old days of the licence-permit Raj, decided who could set up a business, raise how much capital at what price and how much a business could produce once it got going.