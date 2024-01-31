Tata Steel: Riding India's infra wave, facing global commodity downturn
Summary
- The next three fiscal years will be challenging as the company undertakes the restructuring of its UK operations
India's infrastructure surge has driven demand for steel, benefiting Tata Steel significantly. But global demand for the metal alloy remains tepid, and the company's European operations are suffering losses. Robust performance in India during the fiscal third quarter of 2024 (Q3FY24) has helped Tata Steel sustain its loss-making European operations. Looking ahead, an uptick in the global commodity cycle would be advantageous, especially as Tata Steel faces the substantial task of overhauling its Port Talbot facility in the UK.