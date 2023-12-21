Opinion
Tata Steel's Jamshedpur model: A blueprint for Indian city governance
Summary
- Regardless of perspective, the Jamshedpur model promises a substantial improvement over the current situation, where only three cities have an accrual-based accounting system
Municipal governance in India seldom yields positive news, making the recent Mint report about the Jharkhand government potentially allowing Tata Steel a role in Jamshedpur city's administration a refreshing change.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more