Tata Tech IPO, the first from the Tatas after 2004, should cheer investors

There is, in fact, an avowed move within the Tata Group to rationalise its unmanageable and undecipherable jigsaw puzzle of subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures. The move will not only release unrealised value but also help in enhancing efficiencies in both work processes as well as capital allocation at the enterprise level. There are other reasons to cheer the IPO news: this will be the first IPO from the House of Tatas after 2004 when Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was launched in the public issue market. It might be recalled that TCS used to be a division within the Tata Group holding company, Tata Sons, and had to be spun out, corporatized and then sold in the IPO market.