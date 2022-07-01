Tatas just came a bit closer to becoming India’s first semiconductor powerhouse

It isn’t surprising that the strategic partnership announced also covers Tejas Networks Ltd. In July last year, Tata Sons agreed to pick up a 43.3% stake in Tejas Networks, a Bengaluru-based maker of telecom equipment, for ₹1,850 crore. On the completion of the open offer, Tata Sons now owns a 52.45% stake in it. Tejas is working on software systems that will allow mobile carriers to shift from the current 4G, or fourth-generation networks, to 5G, or fifth-generation wireless networks. The new cellular standard has the potential to pump out faster data, on which new types of mobile applications, including the most basic, downloading movies on smartphones within a few minutes, will become possible.