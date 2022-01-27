Tatas might do well to rope in Singapore Airlines to jointly run Air India

Tata Sons holds more than 70% stake in the low-cost airline, Air Asia. The group is in the process of buying out the remaining stake of the other promoter Tony Fernandes so that it can become its full owner. On buying out Fernandes’ share, Tatas are likely to merge the operations of Air Asia with those of Air India Express, reducing the total number of airlines owned to three. While there is no official word as yet about the group’s plans for Vistara, the chances are high that the Tatas will prefer to own and manage only one brand: AI. If that does happen, Vistara, a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines (SIA), maybe subsumed into AI eventually, resulting in consolidated market presence for Air India, allowing to take on the private carrier, IndiGo, the largest player that commands a market share of over 57% in the domestic skies.