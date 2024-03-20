Tata’s money spinner TCS needs to show its AI cards

Tata Sons has finally shown its cards in response to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rule that requires it to either go public and list its shares for trading or stay privately owned by shedding its use of public funds. As visible in its move to sell a sliver of its stake in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to pay off debt, it has opted to stay private. This should not surprise anyone acquainted with how the Tata Group operates. Under RBI regulations that took effect in 2022, the group’s investment holding firm Tata Sons qualifies as an “upper layer" non-banking financial company for having public monies as well as assets worth more than ₹100 crore, a classification which means it has till September 2025 to hold an initial public offer (IPO). The escape hatch sought by Tata Sons involves ridding itself of its loan burden to shrug off that IPO requirement. Though the book value of its investments will remain large—it was around ₹1.3 trillion by its report for 2022-23—Tata Sons’ deployment of private money would leave no cause for any regulator to demand disclosures that befit a publicly held business. This move by Bombay House, the group’s Mumbai headquarters, doesn’t just reveal the ease of the group’s access to capital, thanks to TCS’s high market capitalization, it unwittingly also highlights its reliance on a tech business that faces an inflexion point brought about by artificial intelligence (AI) in digital markets.

In order to retire debt, Tata Sons asked brokers to sell up to 23.4 million shares in TCS through block deals to raise ₹9,362.3 crore. The shares were to be offered at a floor price of ₹4,001 apiece, or a 3.65% discount to their Monday closing price of ₹4,152.50 on the National Stock Exchange. With a 0.65% stake in TCS hawked this way, Tata Sons’ ownership of the software major would decline to around 71.7%—still more than two-thirds of its equity pie. That selling so tiny a slice can achieve such a key aim is a reflection of the financial stability that TCS’s success has given the group. In fact, major Tata Group moves of the past two decades, including outsized overseas acquisitions, would have been too risky had it not been for the money churned out by TCS that has held the conglomerate’s finances steady. Tata Sons has relied on it not just for dividends, but even cash funnelled back by way of equity buybacks. In the three fiscal years till 2022-23, the parent has got some $9 billion from TCS. Even today, Tata ambitions in aviation, microchips and other sectors seem partly based on there being no let up in TCS’s performance. This software company has had a spectacular run for three decades. But what if it begins to falter?

This is not an idle question. Across the world, tech valuations have been shaken up by the advent of AI. In the US, for example, Microsoft’s market value has soared while Apple’s has slumped on account of what investors see as a gap in AI adaptation. Chip-maker Nvidia is much fancied now because it’s seen as a big AI gainer. In India, too, investors are keen to know whether software players will stumble on AI or use it as a springboard for their next leap. Coding jobs are being taken over by AI coders. Is this good news or bad for TCS, which employs an army of programmers? Although K. Krithivasan took charge as CEO only last year, it’s time for TCS to bare its AI cards. Given how pivotal TCS is to Tata fortunes, a workable AI strategy in play would reassure the entire group’s stakeholders.