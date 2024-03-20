Tata’s money spinner TCS needs to show its AI cards
Summary
- Keeping Tata Sons private by retiring debt with money raised from a TCS stake sale is the easy part. Group stakeholders need to know how TCS will fare in an AI-driven tech world.
Tata Sons has finally shown its cards in response to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rule that requires it to either go public and list its shares for trading or stay privately owned by shedding its use of public funds. As visible in its move to sell a sliver of its stake in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to pay off debt, it has opted to stay private. This should not surprise anyone acquainted with how the Tata Group operates. Under RBI regulations that took effect in 2022, the group’s investment holding firm Tata Sons qualifies as an “upper layer" non-banking financial company for having public monies as well as assets worth more than ₹100 crore, a classification which means it has till September 2025 to hold an initial public offer (IPO). The escape hatch sought by Tata Sons involves ridding itself of its loan burden to shrug off that IPO requirement. Though the book value of its investments will remain large—it was around ₹1.3 trillion by its report for 2022-23—Tata Sons’ deployment of private money would leave no cause for any regulator to demand disclosures that befit a publicly held business. This move by Bombay House, the group’s Mumbai headquarters, doesn’t just reveal the ease of the group’s access to capital, thanks to TCS’s high market capitalization, it unwittingly also highlights its reliance on a tech business that faces an inflexion point brought about by artificial intelligence (AI) in digital markets.