Tata’s money spinner TCS needs to show its AI cards

In order to retire debt, Tata Sons asked brokers to sell up to 23.4 million shares in TCS through block deals to raise ₹9,362.3 crore. The shares were to be offered at a floor price of ₹4,001 apiece, or a 3.65% discount to their Monday closing price of ₹4,152.50 on the National Stock Exchange. With a 0.65% stake in TCS hawked this way, Tata Sons’ ownership of the software major would decline to around 71.7%—still more than two-thirds of its equity pie. That selling so tiny a slice can achieve such a key aim is a reflection of the financial stability that TCS’s success has given the group. In fact, major Tata Group moves of the past two decades, including outsized overseas acquisitions, would have been too risky had it not been for the money churned out by TCS that has held the conglomerate’s finances steady. Tata Sons has relied on it not just for dividends, but even cash funnelled back by way of equity buybacks. In the three fiscal years till 2022-23, the parent has got some $9 billion from TCS. Even today, Tata ambitions in aviation, microchips and other sectors seem partly based on there being no let up in TCS’s performance. This software company has had a spectacular run for three decades. But what if it begins to falter?

This is not an idle question. Across the world, tech valuations have been shaken up by the advent of AI. In the US, for example, Microsoft’s market value has soared while Apple’s has slumped on account of what investors see as a gap in AI adaptation. Chip-maker Nvidia is much fancied now because it’s seen as a big AI gainer. In India, too, investors are keen to know whether software players will stumble on AI or use it as a springboard for their next leap. Coding jobs are being taken over by AI coders. Is this good news or bad for TCS, which employs an army of programmers? Although K. Krithivasan took charge as CEO only last year, it’s time for TCS to bare its AI cards. Given how pivotal TCS is to Tata fortunes, a workable AI strategy in play would reassure the entire group’s stakeholders.