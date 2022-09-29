Tata’s recharge mission must sharpen a key edge

Dear Tata, it feels awkward to address a brand directly, but it’s really just the name in which most of us are invested. Not financially as shareholders, though a few of us own Tata equity too, but in various other ways as stakeholders, towards whom you showed your responsibility in India a whole century or more before the US Business Roundtable declared that enriching owners was only one purpose of a business among many others. This letter was provoked by Tiago, an electric vehicle (EV) offered by Tata Motors for under ₹10 lakh. If this launch cracks open a mass market for EVs, lures rivals to chase its lead on value-for-money and cruises alongside a clean-up of India’s power grid, consider this an advance expression of thanks. As we learnt from Nano’s failure, though, success takes a feel for the market pulse that goes well beyond a gap revealed by an analysis of household budgets. What Nano needed was sufficient engine power to keep up with two-wheeler traffic, at the very least, not the mere promise of cabin comfort by virtue of four wheels, let alone fame for its cheapness. This time, your EV market pitch seems well within your control, with Tata’s leadership clear and roadmap impressive. With digital technology now steering the future of mobility, your special edge of in-house input diversity should get a chance to shine. The potential in blended R&D talent—say, from Jaguar, TCS and Tata Motors—was partly why a buzz around ‘core competence’ did not shake your confidence as a conglomerate, was it not?

