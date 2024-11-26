Opinion
Tax action in the Union budget for 2025-26 could set the course for Viksit Bharat
Summary
- As it begins its budget making exercise for next fiscal year, the government could take major steps towards its worthy goal of a taxation regime that’s simple, predictable and competitive. Here are CII suggestions.
Balancing fiscal prudence with the need to provide a growth impetus has been a hallmark of our government over past Union budgets. Tax buoyancy has improved, while taxation has been simplified and ease of paying taxes enhanced.
