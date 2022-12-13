Tax agricultural income, but after ending farm price repression

Farm exports are banned or restricted. Local storage limits on farm produce and missing transport and storage links depress farm produce prices below what they ought to be, even within a functional domestic market, although farmers do not get to realise world prices for their produce. At the same time, industrial output is protected from external competition via import duties, inflating industry prices. The net result is to transfer farmers’ income to industry without anyone noticing it. To buy a bag of seed or pesticide, the farmer has to part with more bags of grain than he would have had to, if grain prices were higher and seed and pesticide had not been subjected to heavy protection. Ditto for tractors, pumps and pipes for irrigation and other farm machinery. This applies to any industrial good the farmer purchases, whether biscuits, milk cans or cattle feed.