Tax arbitrage: If you own a business, you can claim almost anything as an expense
Summary
- Business owners and executives charging their extravagance to the company instead of taking home higher pay is common wherever tax rates are high. It deprives state coffers of revenue, but also acts as a check on rapacious taxation.
Arbitrage is one of the most fundamental principles of economics, and that holds for the tax system as well. People will go to great lengths — buying a home they can barely afford, say, or running up itemized expenses — to minimize their tax liabilities. And as knowledge of the system evolves, they devise new methods for tax arbitrage.