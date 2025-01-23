Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Tax cuts are in high demand
Summary
- A majority of individual taxpayers want finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ease taxes in the budget. It’s a worthy idea. But how long will a confusing dual-option system last?
As many as 57% of individual taxpayers want finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lower taxes in the budget, according to a sample-survey carried out by Grant Thornton Bharat.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more