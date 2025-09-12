HIRE Act: The tax on India’s talent — and why the country must push back
Washington wants to tax the very services it cannot replace. India must stop giving away its market, its talent, and its data—and start negotiating for parity.
In my last column, I wrote about a young woman I met on the Vande Bharat from Mysuru to Bengaluru—hunched over her laptop, spending nearly $200 (approximately ₹17,653) of her ₹1 lakh salary on ChatGPT Pro just to stay relevant. Her story captured India’s invisible export: talent that trains the world’s artificial intelligence (AI), at a cost borne first by its own workers.