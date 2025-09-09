Rajesh Shukla: We can count on India’s GST reset to re-spark consumption
Rajesh Shukla 5 min read 09 Sept 2025, 02:00 pm IST
The reform restores confidence in its economic promise as a growth fuel rather than hindrance. Crucially, it provides just the spark needed at a delicate moment. This tax regime is finally maturing.
India’s GST Council has finally done what many had hoped for since 2017—simplified the regime and made it more pro-consumption. From 22 September, the goods and services tax (GST) will collapse into two main rates of 5% and 18%, plus a stiff 40% for a narrow set of luxury and ‘demerit’ goods.
