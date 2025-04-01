Opinion
Will India’s 2025-26 tax cut spur consumption and GDP growth?
Summary
- We can’t ensure that tax relief triggers the spending boom our economy needs, given middle-class saving instincts. But its beneficiaries would surely be likelier to spend more if they could count on state back-up for, say, healthcare.
The tax relief provided in the Union budget takes effect from 1 April. Taxpayers can now expect more money left in their hands. The big question is whether they will spend this money or not.
