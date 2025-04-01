Will India’s 2025-26 tax cut spur consumption and GDP growth?

Such an outcome is predicated on beneficiaries opting not to save the benefits of this fiscal stimulus, or at least not most of it. The Centre’s budget has rejigged our liability in a way that makes income up to ₹12 lakh exempt from tax and cut what other taxpayers must pay by as much as ₹1.1 lakh annually. Theory and studies show that households lower down the pyramid have a greater marginal propensity to consume, given their relatively constrained standards of living.