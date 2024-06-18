Tax ‘revdi’ or tax reform? It varies depending on who you ask.

Now, these FMPs would be launched towards the end of one FY and would mature in a little over a year’s time. Let’s say the last date for investing in an FMP was 29 March 2007. This scheme would then mature on 2 April 2008. On the face of it, the maturity period was just a little over a year; nonetheless, it needs to be pointed out that such an FMP launched in FY 2006-07 remained in existence through 2007-08 and matured just at the start of 2008-09.