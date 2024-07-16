Aim for tax simplicity: Do away with TCS on foreign remittances

As the deadline for filing income tax returns nears, aspects of the tax law that need reform are in focus. One of them relates to the provision of tax collected at source (TCS). Though it’s an old rule that originally mandated sellers to collect TCS on behalf of buyers and deposit it with the government, its ambit has been expanded in recent years, making life difficult even for individual taxpayers.

Amendments of the law have made TCS applicable to transfers of money abroad under India’s liberalized remittance scheme (LRS), which permits people to move up to $250,000 each year out of the country. The scope of TCS was also extended to overseas travel packages, so holidayers get lumped with a big tax deduction regardless of whether their income makes them liable to pay tax or not.

Worse, there are now several fund-use categories in which TCS applies with rates varying from 1% to 20%, with piecemeal tweaks over time having added to its complexity. From October 2023, for instance, the TCS rate on all foreign remittances was raised to 20% from 5%, although money sent for medical or educational needs now attracts a rate of 5% if the sum sent exceeds an annual ₹7 lakh.

Also read: How TCS will impact international students and foreign travel from October 1

Multiple rates and excessive rule variation by category cause taxpayer confusion, in addition to the financial burden of paying upfront for a tax adjustment with one’s actual dues much later—once returns for the fiscal year are filed and processed. In essence, TCS is an advance tax, with one’s money locked in for a period that could easily exceed a year.

While TCS on the sale of goods as part of a business operation may be justifiable, its application to foreign remittances should be stopped. To be clear, this mechanism is not a means of raising revenue. It’s meant to work as an evasion tracker by notifying tax authorities of money being sent abroad, thus allowing them to check if such senders are tax-compliant.

However, as the country’s tax radar has improved, with transaction data from banks and other institutions easy to capture, its value as a tracker must have diminished to the point that it does not justify the bother it puts us through. It isn’t just a pain-point for taxpayers who need to pay bills overseas, it also burdens transfer-enabling banks with extra stacks of documentation.

Although India once had even stiffer capital controls, all this seems excessive now that our dollar scarcity is long gone, even anachronistic in a world where crypto tokens are being used for instant cross-border transfers.

Even if TCS serves a purpose by tracking foreign expenses, would a 1% charge not do the job? The explanation offered for steep rates like 20% is that a large levy acts as an incentive for people to file returns in order to claim it back (or adjust tax dues). While this logic may hold appeal in the narrow context of anti-evasion, it is flawed if judged on the principle of it.

Taxes are to be paid by legal mandate. What the law demands of people, be it filing tax returns or anything else, should not require any sweetener for compliance. Indeed, the use of a financial ‘nudge’ in such a case speaks poorly of the state’s behavioural expectations when it comes to law abidance in general.

As India’s economy formalizes, our tax base is expected to expand—as we need it to—and tax evasion should drop. But we mustn’t push for this at the cost of our tax system, which needs to make simplicity its priority. It’s time for the government to roll back TCS on remittances.