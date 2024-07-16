Aim for tax simplicity: Do away with TCS on foreign remittances
Summary
- Tax collected at source (TCS) is not a revenue-raising measure, nor does its tax information value justify the burden it imposes, especially on individual taxpayers and banks that transfer money abroad. As India’s tax radar has improved, we should axe this charge and relieve people.
As the deadline for filing income tax returns nears, aspects of the tax law that need reform are in focus. One of them relates to the provision of tax collected at source (TCS). Though it’s an old rule that originally mandated sellers to collect TCS on behalf of buyers and deposit it with the government, its ambit has been expanded in recent years, making life difficult even for individual taxpayers.