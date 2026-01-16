Tax trouble: The Indian Supreme Court’s Tiger Global judgement could potentially put foreign investors off
Summary
India’s top court has ruled that tax is due on the sale of equity in a Singapore holding company of Flipkart by the Mauritius units of Tiger Global. This is awkward, since those shares were acquired before an exemption-granting treaty was amended, and sends investors signals of tax uncertainty.
The Supreme Court judgement in the case of Tiger Global’s tax liability has, contrary to expectations, gone against the assessee and in favour of India’s revenue authorities.
