Taxation as a fair deal spelt out by the state

In general, the government has expended much effort in recent times on portraying India’s taxation set-up as taxpayer-friendly rather than coercive. This is to be welcomed. There is, however, a context to this exercise, one generated by perceptions of an overkill on the part of authorities in their zest to maximize tax collections. So, while the Centre’s avowals would surely be noted by all concerned, their proof would lie in how well they are implemented. This may require a substantive simplification of levies. The rules on personal income tax, for example, offer a choice between different rates applied with or without availing exemptions. Then there is the novelty of pre-filled forms, enabled by the e-capture of information and new database links, but it is unclear if this would relieve taxpayers of the need to calculate every little liability, be off shares or other assets. If revised norms and processes reduce tax-related litigation, then so much the better. For now, though, we can only hope that our shift towards digitization lives up to the hype around its wonders. A fulfilment of that expectation would be its own reward.