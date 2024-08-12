Policy hazard: Either-or taxation could send us down a slippery slope
Summary
- Choice is usually heartening, but in the case of taxes, joy dissipates fast if we’re left staring at a maze of math. As if the old versus new income-tax regime wasn’t puzzling enough, capital gains tax on home sales has been split too. Beware forked levies, lest we slide further into complexity.
Once upon a time, only story- tellers took it upon themselves to challenge Mark Twain’s quip that death and taxes were the two certainties of life. They came up with zombies, neither dead nor alive. Policymakers might be relatively new to the task, but did not take long to sap the certainty of taxation.