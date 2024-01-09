Taylor Swift could help boost Singapore's image as a cool place

It is the thing every mother of a teenage girl dreads. Taylor Swift is coming to your city—and you don’t have tickets. I scoured high and low for what has become a precious commodity in Singapore these days, without success: They had all been snapped up in a buying frenzy for The Eras Tour last year. The going rate on the resale market is anywhere between Singapore $3,000 (US $2,253 i.e.) to above $5,000. Luxury VIP packages can go up to $50,000 in Singapore’s currency. You would think with six shows—in a stadium that holds 55,000 in a city of under 6 million people—that it would be possible to get a couple of tickets. Surely not every 13-year-old is attending the event?