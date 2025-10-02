India must not let this import dependence choke its infrastructure build-up
Our ambitious infrastructure push can’t progress without tunnel-boring machines, but import reliance leaves projects vulnerable to foreign export curbs of the sort China uses. Local production could mitigate the risk of our infra development being held hostage by external powers.
Tunnel boring machines (TBMs) have quietly become a critical chokepoint for India. Every metro line, hydropower tunnel, urban water system and cross-country rail project depends on them, yet we import TBMs from a handful of foreign suppliers. Our market, worth ₹8,000 crore in 2023-24, is projected to cross ₹11,000 crore by 2029-30.