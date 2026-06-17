TCA Anant: India's new package of price indices promise us a sharper view of economic trends

The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has just released a new series of wholesale price indices, along with an output producer price index, a trial input price index and selected service price indices. The release marks a major improvement in the availability of Indian price statistics.
The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has just released a new series of wholesale price indices, along with an output producer price index, a trial input price index and selected service price indices. The release marks a major improvement in the availability of Indian price statistics.
The importance of these changes lies not merely in updated weights or a new base year. They offer a fundamentally richer view of how prices move through the economy.
The importance of these changes lies not merely in updated weights or a new base year. They offer a fundamentally richer view of how prices move through the economy.
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) revision includes some technical changes in the method of index computation.
Among the major changes is a shift to using gross value of output instead of net traded value; this shifts the focus from domestic availability of goods to domestic production. It also brings the WPI conceptually closer to the producer price index (PPI), continuing a transition begun in 2011 by using basic prices rather than wholesale prices.
A second technical change in the WPI is its use of the Laspeyres framework with item-level Jevons elementary indices and weighted aggregation. A Jevons index is a price index calculated for a specific item by taking the geometric mean of the price across its quotations or varieties, rather than the arithmetic mean used earlier. This change is technical, but will help reduce volatility in the series.
A similar improvement has been made in the way missing observations are treated. The old series largely carried forward the last observed price in the absence of fresh data. In the new series, price imputation based on movements in similar items will be used. This will reduce price stickiness in the index.
On the surface, the WPI and output producer price index (PPI) appear similar, but the key conceptual difference is that the WPI is based on goods transacted in the economy, whereas the output PPI is based on production-side supply at basic prices from the national accounts and supply and use tables (SUT) framework. This aligns the output PPI more closely with the production structure, while the WPI remains trade-focused.
The distinction is important because the WPI remains a commodity-centric measure, while a PPI is a producer-centred measure. The latter can eventually be linked to both input costs and output prices, enabling analysis of cost pass-throughs, margins and profitability in a way that the WPI never could.
India’s output PPI does not capture the economy as a whole; it covers goods in four broad groups: agriculture, forestry and fishing; mining and quarrying; manufactured items; and electricity. The index excludes the services side of the economy.
In another valuable addition to the country’s set of statistics, service indices for banking, securities transactions, insurance, pension fund management, railways, air-passenger traffic and telecom will be released quarterly.
However, as noted in the methodology document, the creation of a broader service price index will need to draw on data from a wider class of establishments. The methodology document promises a price-sampling system based on GSTN registration.
Using this device for statistical work would be a major improvement. It should not be limited to service-price collection; it can also be used to strengthen the framework for price quotations for goods.
To see the implications of changes, refer to the accompanying graph that shows inflation rates as captured by the WPI, old and new, and output PPI.
It is clear that the underlying price trajectory is similar across the three indices. The old WPI has slightly higher volatility than the newer indices. The output PPI and revised WPI are quite similar.
The revision of price indices will require a matching effort by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While no major inflation-targeting central bank targets producer prices directly, most advanced central banks—including the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England—closely monitor producer-price measures because they often provide early signals of inflationary pressures that reach consumers only with a lag.
India’s new producer-price framework creates, for the first time, the possibility of tracing inflation from input costs to producer prices and ultimately to consumer prices. RBI’s inflation mandate is linked to the consumer price index (CPI); the new indices may be an important leading indicator of future price behaviour.
The graph makes this clear. The WPI and PPI show an upward trend starting around November 2025, well before the West Asia crisis that began in March 2026. A closer look at the data reveals that the increase is anchored in a rise in manufacturing prices. Food prices and fuel remained soft until March 2026, when fuel prices began to rise amid the global crisis.
It is possible that we are now headed for a period of higher global inflation. The effect of this on household budgets will, of course, be captured by the CPI. The availability of input and output PPIs will, for the first time, allow an assessment of profitability in India’s main commodity-producing sectors. The absence of a longer series for the input PPI hampers this at present.
This will not be an issue as we go ahead. A balanced consideration of both consumer- and producer-side effects is necessary for effective monetary intervention.
The task of official statistics is to provide an accurate and relevant picture of economic reality. With India’s GDP, IIP, CPI and now WPI revisions, that foundation has significantly strengthened.
The challenge now is for institutions such as RBI, Department of Economic Affairs and Niti Aayog to make fuller use of these richer datasets. Better statistics by themselves do not improve policy; they do so only when they lead to better questions, better analysis and better decisions.
The author is a visiting professor at the Institute for Studies of Industrial Development and former chief statistician of India