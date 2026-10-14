TCA Anant: Is India in a vibecession? Household sentiment lags economic performance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its latest consumer confidence surveys this week. The urban Current Situation Index stood at 87.9, down from 95.7 in March, and the rural index has fallen similarly. India’s growth numbers are strong, and yet the mood apparently is not.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its latest consumer confidence surveys this week. The urban Current Situation Index stood at 87.9, down from 95.7 in March, and the rural index has fallen similarly. India’s growth numbers are strong, and yet the mood apparently is not.
A ‘vibecession’ is a gap between two sets of numbers: the official figures on output and jobs, and what people tell surveys about how they feel. The first set gets relentless scrutiny; revisions to gross domestic product (GDP), base years and deflators are debated in public. The second tends to be read like a thermometer. But a sentiment index is built from a survey, and surveys have their own challenges.
A ‘vibecession’ is a gap between two sets of numbers: the official figures on output and jobs, and what people tell surveys about how they feel. The first set gets relentless scrutiny; revisions to gross domestic product (GDP), base years and deflators are debated in public. The second tends to be read like a thermometer. But a sentiment index is built from a survey, and surveys have their own challenges.
The central bank’s urban survey samples about 6,000 households in 19 cities. They are asked whether the general economic situation, employment, prices, their own income and their own spending are better, the same, or worse than a year ago, and what they expect a year ahead.
The Current Situation Index is 100 plus the average of the five net balances (the ‘better’ share minus the ‘worse’ share); a Future Expectations Index is built the same way from the year-ahead answers. On balance across the five questions, a reading below 100 means more answers report deterioration than improvement.
Over the year to September, urban households’ net balance on India’s general economic situation worsened from –3.9 to –29.3, and on employment from –6.2 to –21.6, while on their own income, it rose from 3.2 to 3.9 and on spending from 78.5 to 81.1.
So, the urban decline is concentrated in their assessments of the economy and jobs; the balances on own income and spending rose slightly. (In rural India, own income worsened, from –2.1 to –9.9.)
This may be a real change in mood. It may also reflect how the index is built: it gives equal weight to opinions about the economy and jobs, which no household can see directly, and to reports of a household’s own income and spending. Prices also matter: official inflation rose from 2.7% in January to 4.8% in August, but the price-level component accounts arithmetically for only about a sixth of the urban decline.
Question order is one way a survey instrument shapes answers. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) guide to perception surveys, written for regulation, cites an experiment in which respondents who rated specific public services before the general question reported significantly lower overall satisfaction.
Who answers and in what setting is another, as I argued in my earlier columns on opinion polls. RBI interviews both women and men, and it reports inflation perceptions separately for each. They differ: in its rural survey, men’s median perception in September was 7.3% and women’s 6.3%, and the gap has grown since March.
The central bank’s releases do not report the sentiment indices this way, so we cannot tell whether a fall is driven mainly by men or women, by earners or those who run the household. RBI should report data by gender and occupation, which it already records, to show which group drives the average.
Vijayendra Rao of Northwestern University poses the deeper problem simply: are these the questions people want to answer? In a recent essay, he describes villagers in South India designing their own survey. Only 17% of their questions matched the national sample survey because they wanted to know different things.
To judge poverty, they asked whether the last person to eat in a household had gone hungry that week, a question the standard surveys had not asked. Do RBI’s five questions match what households worry about? We do not know.
Better survey practice would start by asking households what is on their minds, in their own words, as Rao and the OECD advise, and by publishing the answers that RBI already collects on why spending changed and how households describe their finances. These currently do not enter the indices and are not in the published tables.
We could also add a rotating panel alongside the fresh samples, as the New York Fed’s survey does; following the same households separates changes in opinion from changes in who answers, while replenishment keeps the panel representative.
Further, we could seek to test sentiment against behaviour, as a Federal Reserve Board study did by linking surveys to verified purchase records; real spending on everyday retail items, the exercise found, had held up among those who felt worse.
If data sources, base years and deflators are reasons to question GDP data, similar questions apply to the sentiment index: how it is designed, whom it samples, how its interviews are conducted and how much it is revised.
RBI publishes standard errors for its inflation medians, but as far as I could find, not for the sentiment indices or their components. Even standard errors would not be enough because they capture only sampling error, not bias. In a column in this paper, Deepa Vasudevan noted that households’ median inflation perceptions have long run above measured inflation.
Does current sentiment show a similar tilt? In the 31 RBI survey rounds from January 2018 to March 2020 and January 2023 to November 2025, the urban current index exceeded 100 only once, while the expectations index exceeded 100 throughout. The sustained contrast between pessimism about the present and optimism about the future suggests such a tilt in the instrument. It does not prove bias, but it warrants testing: we need to understand whether wording, reference periods and index construction contribute.
A gap between GDP and sentiment does not show that either is wrong. It is a reason to examine how both are constructed and how uncertain they are, even where that uncertainty cannot be reduced to an error bar.
The author is a visiting professor at the Institute for Studies of Industrial Development and former chief statistician of India