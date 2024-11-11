Opinion
Trump 2.0: The Indian IT sector may need to re-evaluate its US-centric model
Summary
- Restrictive H1B visa rules, trade tariffs and domestic hiring policies under Trump’s second term could have broad ramifications for India’s IT service companies. They should diversify their markets and also intensify their lobbying efforts in Washington.
The US has been the largest market for India’s IT services industry for decades, with companies like HCL, Infosys and TCS providing outsourced services to American firms across sectors. About 55% of India’s IT sector revenues come from that region.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more