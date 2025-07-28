If TCS is truly preparing for the future, introspection must start in the C-suite
TCS's recent layoffs raise critical questions about the relevance of its leadership in a world where algorithms write code.
When Tata Consultancy Services announced it would lay off 12,000 employees, it hid behind phrases like “future-ready", “realignment", and “strategic initiatives". These aren’t explanations; they’re camouflage. Beneath the polite language lies an unsettling truth: India’s biggest private employer is finally acknowledging that its core business model—legions of employees performing predictable, routine tasks—is obsolete.