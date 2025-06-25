Education crisis: Don’t let fads disrupt the fundamentals of learning
State-wise educational outcomes in India don’t differ much by prosperity. Getting schooling right has more to do with how consistently a state sticks to the basics of education— regardless of administrative shifts. Here’s the formula.
Even if we focus narrowly on the most basic education outcomes—whether children can do simple mathematics or read and write with comprehension—the variations across Indian states are striking. These differences aren’t merely between states; they exist within them as well. But inter-state disparities are particularly revealing because they point to systemic strengths and failures that go beyond economic development.