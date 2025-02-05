Teaching children isn’t easy: It takes a lot more than most of us realize
Summary
- The profession requires the development of capacities that go far beyond just technical expertise. In many ways, it is uniquely demanding.
The ruins of the fortress were a couple of kilometres away. The class had returned from a history walk there. The teacher gave bananas, which she had got from her home, to the students before starting the walk in the morning. She knew that many would be hungry. She gave more to the kids whom she suspected would not even have had dinner the previous night.